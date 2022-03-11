Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning insisted that no chemical weapons or other weapons of mass destruction were developed in his country.

In a Facebook post, Zelenskyy said, "I am the President of an adequate country, an adequate nation. And the father of two children."

He continued: "No chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land. The whole world knows that. You know that. And if Russia do something like that against us, it will get the most severe sanctions response."

The Daily Mail quoted a Thursday night televised address by Zelenskyy, in which he asked Russia, "Where will you strike with chemical weapons? At the maternity hospital in Mariupol? At the church in Kharkiv? Okhmadit children's hospital? Or at our laboratories, which have been around since Soviet times and work on regular technology, not military technology?"

He added, "If you want to know Russia's plans, look at what Russia accuses others of [doing]."