This week we begin reading about the sacrifices that were brought in the Mishkan (Tabernacle).

Among those, we find the different sacrifices that are brought due to a person or the public sinning.

Interestingly, when the Torah describes the different sins that require bringing a sacrifice, it begins with the word "if" - if a person sins. However, when it describes a situation in which the king sins and has to bring a sacrifice, it begins with the word "when."



Why is that? Does the Torah believe that all leaders are corrupt??