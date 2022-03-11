Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said on Thursday night that a nuclear deal is within reach "if US acts realistically and consistently", Reuters reported.

"Efforts to reach a good and durable agreement continue; it is within reach if US acts realistically and consistently," he tweeted.

"No single party can determine end result, a joint endeavor is needed," added Amir-Abdollahian.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Minister spoke with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. In that conversation as well, he criticized the US for what he described as conveying "a new and different message to us every day through a coordinator."

"If the American side has a public opinion problem, I must say that we also have a public opinion problem in Iran," Amir-Abdollahian said, according to a Foreign Ministry statement quoted by The Associated Press.

"They monitor developments with great sensitivity and precision and demand that the government respond to and effectively lift sanctions and maintain a peaceful nuclear capability," he added.

At the same time, he stated, "If realism governs the behavior of all parties, we are still close to reaching a good and strong agreement."

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

There have been indications recently that a deal between Iran and world powers could be reached within days.

Iran recently said that efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal could succeed if the United States took a political decision to meet Tehran's remaining demands and added that it “will not wait forever” for the US.