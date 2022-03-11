This week we begin our weekly Torah readings in the book of Leviticus, called "the heart of Torah," featuring the much-misunderstood Temple offerings, which teach man to be sensitive to the sanctity of all life especially to human life, for man was created in the Divine image.

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect on the magnificent intersect of Leviticus with the themes of the upcoming holiday of Purim, and the Divine mandate to eradicate evil from this world.