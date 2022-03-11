The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi and its spokesperson Abu Hamza Al-Quraishi, and announced Abu Al-Hassan Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi as its new chief, Reuters reported.

US President Joe Biden announced last month that Quraishi died in a US special forces raid in northern Syria when he detonated a bomb that killed him and family members.

The death of Quraishi, 45, was another crushing blow to ISIS two years after the violent Sunni Muslim group lost longtime leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.

ISIS on Thursday did not deny or confirm the US narrative about Quraishi’s death. The group’s new spokesman, Abu Umar al Muhajir, said in a recorded speech that Quraishi's last battle was at Ghuwayran prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka.