Five Gush Etzion communities have been awarded a new fiber optics government tender issued by the Ministry of Communications as part of the ministry’s government incentive fund.

Fiber optics will be installed in the months ahead in five communities including: Metzad, Bat Ayin, Kfar Etzion, Migdal Oz and Ma'ale Amos.



Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel delivered the good news to Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman this morning.



Ne'eman responded saying: "This significant step is part of the upgrade of Internet services and infrastructure in Judea and Samaria that we began last year with Minister Hendel. The new five communities will be able to take advantage of the upgrade already present in seven other Gush communities. We hope to hook up all of Gush Etzion to this technology. We thank Minister Hendel for his promise to connect Gush Etzion to the rest of Israel."



Minister Hendel responded saying: “The tender that has now ended is a success story. These national interests have also led to economic interests. The Bezeq services which the Gush Etzion Municipality already received in several communities will spread to additional communities, and hopefully the entire Gush soon.”