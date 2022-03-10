IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi on Thursday continued his first official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The visit began Wednesday with an official reception led by the Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defense Force, His Excellency Lieutenant General Theyab Bin Saqer Al-Noaimi. Kochavi then met with the Secretary-General of the Supreme Defence Council, His Highness Maj. Gen. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.



Kochavi was then welcomed by an honor guard at the U.S. Fifth Fleet Headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain on Thursday. LTG Kochavi received an operational intelligence briefing from the Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, Vice Admiral ( * * * ) Brad Cooper and his staff. The commanders discussed the ongoing cooperation between the IDF and the U.S. Fifth Fleet, and regional security and stability.