Ahead of the month of Ramadan and in light of reports of growing tension in Jerusalem - Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid met today in Amman with the King of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lapid said at the end of the meeting:

“We agreed that we must work together to calm tensions and promote understanding, particularly in the lead-up to the month of Ramadan and Passover.”

“Our special relationship with the Kingdom of Jordan ensures a better future for our children, and the peace between us isn’t just good neighborliness, but is also our moral responsibility to both our peoples.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lapid commended His Majesty on the strengthening of relations and cooperation, and discussed with His Majesty the strategic importance of Jordan-Israel relations. The two discussed regional and international diplomatic issues and the advancement of the circles of normalization and peace, and expressed hope that joint projects in renewable energy and trade will bear fruit.

Since the establishment of the government in Israel, both trust and ties between Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan have been strengthened.

This was Foreign Minister Lapid’s second meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II.