A global campaign #NoToNuclearIran was officially launched Thursday by Ambassador Danny Danon, Israel’s former Ambassador to the United Nations and Chairman of the World Likud.

Ambassador Danon called for united action from leaders and communities against the dangerous Iran nuclear deal, which is reportedly just days from being signed.

In recent months Ambassador Danon has held conversations with numerous diplomats, government officials, leaders, and heads of high-profile organizations to explain the hazards entailed as a result of the Iran nuclear deal and to mobilize global support against a nuclear-armed extremist Iranian regime.

While the eyes of the world are on the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, in Vienna, the world's powers - Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States - are on the brink of signing a devastating agreement with Iran which will supply the Iranian regime with billions of dollars to fund terror, lift sanctions on scores of individual terrorists and terror organizations, and enable Iran to attain its nuclear ambitions within a very short timeframe.

The current deal does not factor in the nuclear progress that Iran has made, nor the soon-to-expire clauses. It does not take into account the IAEA’s discovery of undeclared nuclear sites in Iran, and like the original JCPOA, entirely ignores Iran’s development of long-range ballistic missiles and its sponsoring of terror.

Ambassador Danon said: “The seed for the global campaign #NoToNuclearIran was planted during a meeting with a high-level official where the absurdity of this disastrous deal was discussed.”

“The treacherous nuclear deal will supply Iran with billions of dollars and unshackle the regime to continue its terror spree. Most worryingly it will leave Iran on the brink of nuclear capabilities. This campaign is expected to garner widespread support amongst global leaders and communities and inspire those opposed to this appalling agreement to speak out and say no to a nuclear Iran.”