The United Arab List (Ra'am) party on Thursday promised to vote against the Citizenship Law, even if the vote turns into a no-confidence vote and brings down the government.

Ra'am's new threat follows Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's (Yamina) tweet praising the law's expected approval.

"I thank [MK] Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid) who with endless patience and great wisdom navigated between the various parties, and [MK] Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), who represented the opposition in a professional fashion," she tweeted. "When we want to work together for the sake of the country - anything is possible."

Earlier on Thursday, the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, led by Ben Barak, had approved the bill for its second and third readings, despite the coalition's reservations, among them those of the Religious Zionist party.

"I am passing this law with a heavy heart, and without happiness," Ben Barak said after the committee's approval of the law. "In this law there are a number of new things: The status of those ages 50 and over who are in Israel will be upgraded to a Matak (coordination and connection) permit, and the validity of temporary residents' licenses will be for two years instead of one year, as it was until now. In addition, the Interior Minister will be obligated to form a humanitarian committee which will discuss instances of violence within the family."