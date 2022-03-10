To the Honorable Minister of Justice, Mr. Gideon Sa’ar,

On March 7th, Israel’s Supreme Court was to hear an appeal to overturn the egregiously wrong conviction of Amiran ben Uliel who was falsely accused of firebombing a home in Duma, an Arab village in Samaria in which the young Dawabsheh family tragically perished.

Since the summer of 2015 when the incident occurred, a trail of wrongful arrests and suppression of evidence as well as the deliberate omission of witnesses’ testimonies and the total violation of Amiran’s human and civil rights has besmirched the State of Israel’s law enforcement and justice system.

As much as this must be rectified by the reversal of Amiran’s conviction and his immediate release, Please G-d, in the larger scheme of things, a reversal of Israel’s “peace” policies is the only thing that will ensure such travesties never happen again.

In his farbrengen, public talk, on Shavuot, just days after the Six Day War, the Lubavitcher Rebbe shocked hassidim when he began to say Israeli diplomats were already on their way to Washington to give back the territories that had been miraculously liberated in exchange for “peace” with security guarantees.

Unfortunately, the Rebbe knew exactly what he was talking about and rather than heed his advice to immediately populate the Sinai, Yesha, the Golan and Jerusalem with Jewish communities, Israeli leaders then and ever since continue to fantasize that ceding borders, land and security will bring peace with the country’s Arabs and respect from regional and world powers.

Not only have thousands of Jewish lives been sacrificed to this foolishness and countless others traumatized in one way or another, but the Arabs themselves have hardly benefited! Subject to the corrupt PLO/PA/Hamas conglomerate, a culture of violence and hardship plagues their lives.

And, while no one can argue against the Abraham Accords “normalizing” neighborly relations to serve everyone’s best interests, why the need for a clause predicating friendship on the creation of a Palestinian Arab state, the price of which entails giving away land and security?

This madness is so entrenched that no matter how absurd, flimsy or indefensible their explanation, Prime Ministers and Members of Knesset go out of their way to limit or thwart our Jewish presence in these areas.

And, all too quickly, Jews are accused of belligerency or worse against Arabs; a point the Rebbe made in anguish to Ariel Sharon long ago recorded in their correspondence about the renewal of settlement in Hevron.

For these reasons Amiran’s fate may unfortunately be sealed to life behind bars for a crime he did not commit. We pray that the appeal for Amiran will return a verdict of true justice and freedom for him.

Justice Minister Sa’ar, we ask that you ensure Amiran’s rights to a fair and just appeal are protected beyond a shadow of doubt.

And, we pray that with the great homecoming of our Jewish brethren from Ukraine and Eastern Europe, Israeli leaders will heed the Rebbe’s message to settle Jews everywhere in the Land of Israel without hesitation.

Tamar Adelsteinis the Coordinator of Crown Heights Women for the Safety and Integrity of Israel This letter was also signed by:

American Board

Mrs. Shaindel Blasberg

Mrs. Miriam Friedfertig

Mrs. Yaffa Gottlieb

Mrs. Faige Lobel

Mrs. Frida Schapiro

Mrs. Robin Ticker

Mrs. Miriam Yerushalmi

Israel Board

Mrs. Shifra Hoffman – ZTz’L

founder and executive director of Victims of Arab Terror

Mrs. Yehudit Tayar - Bet Horon, Samaria; EMT,

Board of Directors of Hatzalah Yehudah and Shomron, spokesperson for YESHA

Member of Knesset May Golan - Tel Aviv;, founder Hebrew City NGO –

advocating on behalf of the Jewish residents in Southern Tel Aviv

Rabbinical Advisory Board

Rabbi Yitchok Springer, ZTz’L

Rabbi Yekusiel Rapp, ZTz’L

Rabbi Shalom Ber Kalmanson Head Lubavitcher Shaliach to Southern Ohio

Rabbi Reuven Flamer Chabadlife.TV