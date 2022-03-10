The Israeli government next will approve next week the founding of a new city and town in the Negev region, in an attempt to bring down housing prices and provide a solution for the haredi community, among others.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Sunday will bring to the government for approval a proposal to found a haredi city, Kasif, near the city of Arad. The city will include over 20,000 housing units, and is expected to have a population of at least 100,000 residents.

It is estimated that construction on the ground will begin within a few months of the proposal's approval.

Kasif will be founded at a junction near the city of Arad. Many employment and commercial areas are planned, to provide solutions for all residents of the city. A medical center will also be constructed, to provide professional training in health-related fields.

Planning for Kasif includes special attention to the needs of the haredi community, and therefore its water and electricity infrastructure will include approval for Shabbat (Sabbath) use. Large amounts of public property will be dedicated for schools, yeshivas, and more.

The government will also approve the founding of the town of Nitzana, near Israel's border with Egypt, in the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council. The town is planned for approximately 2,200 families and will serve as an anchor for all of the towns in the area.

"This is an important and significant step which will help us manage one of the most severe housing crises the State of Israel has ever known," Shaked said. "This is a Zionist and strategic decision which will be important news for the public in general and for residents of the Negev in particular."

Elkin added: "The city of Kasif will provide a significant solution to the housing crisis in the haredi sector, and allow couples to form a new community in southern Israel and preserve their lifestyle."