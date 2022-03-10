Ukraine’s former Prime Minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, spoke to i24NEWS on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing war in her country.

"Ukraine is in the heart of the fire," said Tymoshenko, who served as prime minister from February to September 2005 and from December 2007 to March 2010.

"It is impossible to describe in words, as of today 52 children have been killed here, who had done no wrong to anyone. The whole country is in a state of emergency," she added.

Tymoshenko thanked the countries that support Ukraine, particularly Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his continued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You know that Ukraine and Israel have many historical moments in common," she added, noting that former Prime Minister Golda Meir was born in Kyiv.

"You can now understand Ukraine as no one else can," she added, mentioning how Israel is in "a constant state of war."

When asked what can stop Putin, as she has met him several times and has known him many years, Tymoshenko stated, "Just power."

"I do not think any negotiation can stop this tragedy now. Now it is power against power," she continued.

Asked if the dialogues are helpful, and if Ukraine could accept giving up Crimea and the Donbas region, as per Putin's request, she replied, "Could Israel have given up the territories that your people consider their land? No. And we will not give up either."

"But we pray that negotiations will be successful and we thank you for the effort of your country," she stated.