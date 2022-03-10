Sony announced on Wednesday it had stopped selling its PlayStation consoles and software in Russia.

A representative for Sony’s video game unit said in a statement quoted by CNBC that the company has suspended all software and hardware shipments in the country, as well as the launch of new racing title Gran Turismo 7. The PlayStation Store also will no longer be available in Russia.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” the company said.

“To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy,” the company statement added.

Before Sony’s announcement, Amazon on Tuesday announced it has suspended access to Prime Video in Russia, and the e-commerce giant is no longer shipping retail orders to customers in both Russia and Belarus.

In addition, Amazon added, it is no longer selling New World, the company's recently released online multiplayer video game, in Russia.

"Given the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine, we’ve taken additional actions in the region," Amazon said in a blog post, according to CNN.

"We’ve suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and we will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers. We are also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, and we will no longer be taking orders for New World, which is the only video game we sell directly in Russia," the company added.

Sony and Amazon become the latest in a slew of companies to have stopped their operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announced they are suspending sales of their sodas in Russia.

Coca-Cola said its business in Russia and Ukraine contributed about 1% to 2% of the company's net operating revenue in 2021.

PepsiCo, meanwhile, said it would continue to sell daily essentials, such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food, in Russia.

The announcement came hours after McDonald's announced it would temporarily close 850 stores across Russia in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced on Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia. American Express followed suit on Sunday.

Netflix also announced on Sunday that it is suspending its service in Russia, as did TikTok.

Last week Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced that it would be restricting access to Russian state-controlled media in Europe, including RT and Sputnik.

Meta added that content from Russia state-controlled media would be demoted on Facebook and Instagram, and that links from those outlets would be labeled in order to give “context” to people who do access them.

Music streaming giant Spotify announced last Wednesday it is closing its Russia-based office and removing Russian state-sponsored content from its service.