Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, said on Wednesday that Israel's "Judaization" plans at the Al-Aqsa Mosque are doomed to fail.

Salah claimed that Israel continues to strive to exercise full sovereignty over the Al-Aqsa Mosque through increasing Judaization measures aimed at gaining control of the site.

He warned against Israeli policy in Jerusalem and in particular the "break-ins" by Jews into the Al-Aqsa Mosque under police security, and religious worship in the mosque plaza.

"The Al-Aqsa Mosque is one of the permanent things that cannot be changed in the history of the Muslims, and it is God's promise in the Holy Qur'an that oppression cannot flourish in it, so the occupation will end soon," Salah said.

Salah was jailed for incitement to terrorism and served a 16-month prison sentence before being released in December.

Salah has been arrested by Israel several times in the past on charges of incitement. The radical cleric served a nine-month jail sentence after being convicted of encouraging violent attacks and inciting racism in a 2007 sermon.

He has in the past labeled Israeli leaders “terrorists” and “enemies of Allah” in a speech to Muslims in Be’er Sheva, and was also jailed for five months in 2010 for spitting at an Israeli police officer.

The Israeli government outlawed the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, which Salah heads, in November of 2015.