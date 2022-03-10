UJA-Federation of New York on Wednesday announced a new round of emergency funding to address urgent humanitarian needs of people remaining in Ukraine as well as refugees who have been forced to flee to neighboring countries.

Since February 24, UJA has made $5 million in grants to help Ukrainians.

“Last week I was in Poland near the border, and I will not soon forget the despair I saw on the faces of the refugees who are being helped by our partners. One man who had just fled Kyiv said to me in Hebrew, “Ein li koach" – “I have no strength," a feeling no doubt shared by many others. And so for as long as is needed, we will help support Ukrainians in any way we can,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO, UJA-Federation of New York.

The new grants totaling $3.095M include:

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) – $1M to ensure uninterrupted aid to those remaining in Ukraine, including food, medicine, winter relief, and emergency assistance.

Jewish Agency for Israel – $500,000 to support Ukrainians choosing to relocate to Israel, with shelter, food, supplies, and transportation to Israel.

HIAS – $500,000 to help support vulnerable Ukrainians remaining in the country and refugees who have fled to neighboring countries. HIAS will provide refugees with mental health services, gender-based violence support, and legal aid specifically for women and girls, children, and those identifying as LGBTQ+.

Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund (UHF) - $500,000 for emergency aid in Ukraine.

Office of the Chief Rabbi of Poland - $150,000 for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Israel Trauma Coalition (ITC) – $150,000 to provide trauma training and support to mental health professionals and care providers in Ukraine (where ITC has had relationships since the conflict in 2014) and neighboring countries as they bring in thousands of refugees.

Afya Foundation – $125,000 for a cargo plane to transport humanitarian and medical supplies to Ukraine.

NATAN – $100,000 for emergency support and medical and trauma care for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Moishe House – $60,000 to support Moishe House participants and staff who remain in Ukraine as well as assistance with evacuation and relocation.

﻿Charity Taxi – $10,000 for emergency response efforts in Hungary.