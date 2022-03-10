Defense Minister Benny Gantz hinted on Wednesday that Israel was behind the killing of two officers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in an air strike in Syria attributed to Israel earlier this week.

"The IDF is thwarting terrorist acts and the intensification of our enemies - we will continue to do so wherever necessary, in the face of any significant threat that is being built against us. Anyone who engages in this endangers the country from which he operates - and also endangers himself," Gantz said at an event marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Hagana organization.

Iranian media reported on Tuesday that two members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed the air strike attributed to the Israel Air Force in the Syrian capital of Damascus early Monday morning.

Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan 11 News, noted that the last time Iran admitted there were casualties in an Israeli attack was in April of 2018, when seven members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed in an attack on the T4 airbase east of the city of Homs. At the time, Iran responded a month later with a barrage of rockets fired by its missiles at Israel.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Gantz also commented on President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Turkey, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Right now, President Isaac Herzog is on a significant visit to Turkey, a country with a rich history. From here, I wish him good luck. Israel is building its relations with many countries in the region, and strengthens cooperation in the face of threats in the region, including Iran's aggression and attempts to have nuclear weapons. The attempt to renew ties with Turkey also stems from a common security interest of the two countries and the need to maintain the stability of the world and the Middle East. We will continue to strengthen and maintain our ties with our longtime allies in the region, including Greece and Cyprus, and build new collaborations with the required responsibility."