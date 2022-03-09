President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal took off for Istanbul Wednesday evening as part of their official visit to Turkey.

Upon his departure, Herzog said: "I conclude a full and important day in Ankara and thank Turkish President Erdogan for his hospitality and warm welcome."

"The conversation was indeed good and significant, on many varied topics which, naturally, will be transferred to the Israeli government at all levels to take note of and deal with, including timetables, and the operative matters. This is how it should be in a well-functioning regime.''

"The exciting thing is that we are on our way to Istanbul, because tomorrow we will meet the Jewish community from all corners of Turkey, a glorious community, a special community. We will pray in the Neve Shalom synagogue, a synagogue that has suffered a lot in the past, and tomorrow will host us," Herzog said.