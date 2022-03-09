A private jet carrying former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing due to a malfunction of one of its engines last Saturday night, US media reported.

The incident occurred over the Gulf of Mexico, as Trump returned from a speech he delivered at a convention of Republican party donors in New Orleans.

Trump was supposed to return to his home in Florida and the plane took off without any problems, but after a few minutes one of the engines of the Dassault Falcon 900 plane stopped working.

According to The Washington Post, the plane, which had taken off from New Orleans Lakefront Airport, then returned and made an emergency landing at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The Washington Post reported that the plane did not belong to Trump, but was lent by a Republican party donor for the purpose of attending the event. Once the plane landed, the RNC obtained another plane for Trump from a donor, and he was able to return home early Sunday morning.