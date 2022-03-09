Conrad Janis, who starred in sitcom Mork & Mindy as Minday’s father, has died at the age of 94 in Los Angeles, NBC News reported.

Janis, who was also a jazz trombonist, first appeared on film in the 1945 comedy Snafu. He continued to have parts in film and television until the 2010s.

In 1978, Janis was given his big break when he was cast on Mork & Mindy as Fred McConnell, Mindy’s father.

Janis, who was Jewish, was born in 1928 in Manhattan to Sidney Janis – a wealthy clothing manufacturer and art dealer – and Harriett (Grossman), who was a writer.

Janis played Mindy’s overprotective father on the show starring Robin Williams from 1978 to 1982. He also subsequently had roles on The Golden Girls, Frasier, and The Cable Guy.

