The University of Wisconsin-Madison was recently hit with multiple antisemitic incidents within the span of several days.

According to a statement from the university, a swastika was etched into a bathroom stall in a dorm building, a student was harassed with antisemitic slurs, and another student was harassed for “looking Jewish.”

StopAntisemitism.org said that antisemitism has been an “ongoing problem at the school.”

In response, UW-Madison leaders released a letter on Tuesday condemning the three incidents.

“Antisemitism is wrong and it will not be tolerated at UW–Madison,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston said. “We are working to support all community members and increasing our educational efforts to prevent bias incidents from happening in the future. We are committed to creating a campus where everyone feels valued and knows they belong.”

Noting that UW-Madison has procedures for responding to hate incidents, they urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Our first priority is to respond to those who are most directly affected,” they wrote. “The dean of students office follows up on all reports involving students. The university may also engage in outreach efforts more broadly on a case by case basis.”

