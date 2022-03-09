During the talks between Erdogan and Herzog, two presidents stressed the importance of opening a new page.Herzog stressed that first of all the issues would come up in talks between the foreign ministers.

There was also talk of Ukraine and how cooperation could help bring the situation to an end.

They also discussed mechanisms for resolving disputes, should there be more issues that might provoke conflicts and controversies such as what has happened in recent years.

The incident involving the Oknin couple was also discussed.

