Russia bombed a maternity and children’s hospital on Wednesday in Mariupol, Ukraine, where over 400,000 residents are currently unable to leave, Fox News reported.

Ukraine accused Russia of violating a mutual ceasefire agreement so that civilians in the port city would not be able to evacuate.

An airstrike by Russian military over the city destroyed the children’s hospital, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying that women and children were trapped in the remains of the building. The number of dead and injured is unknown, ABC News reported.

A video of what Zelenskyy called a “direct strike of Russian troops” on the maternity and children’s hospital was shared by the Ukrainian leader on Twitter.

He called for a deal by world powers to close the airspace over Ukraine.

"People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity!" Zelenskyy said. "How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity."

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement that the Russian military was “holding hostage” over 400,000 residents in Mariupol, blocking humanitarian aid and their ability to leave. He also said that 3,000 newborn babies were lacking food and medicine.

"I urge the world to act!" he said on Twitter. "Force Russia to stop its barbaric war on civilians and babies!"

Also on Wednesday, Zelenskyy used an Instagram post to ask the U.S. and Poland to make a deal to “send us planes” so that Ukraine can guard its airspace against Russian jets.