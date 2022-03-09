Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a joint press conference following talks in Ankara.

"I am pleased to welcome President Herzog to the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Welcome to Turkey," Erdogan said.

"I believe that this historic visit will be a turning point in relations between Turkey and Israel. Strengthening relations with the State of Israel has great value for our country."

President Herzog said: "Mr. President, Unfortunately, relations between our countries have gone through a certain dry period in recent years.Now, I believe that relations between the countries will be examined in actions that reflect a spirit of mutual respect, and will allow us to better deal with the regional and global challenges we all share.

"Israel and Turkey can and should cooperate in many areas that dramatically affect this space that we all merit to call 'home.'"