Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) criticized Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai (Labor) for his recent statements disparaging Israel for not accepting larger numbers of Ukrainian refugees.

"I suggest the Diaspora Minister focus on the national task placed before us, to absorb tens of thousands of immigrants, and not speak slander about Israel and undermine its immigration policy," Shaked said. "Israel will absorb citizens of Ukraine and Russia on very large scales even relative to the world. I expect the ministers to be proud of their country and not to tweet irresponsibly."

Under Shaked's plan, those arriving in Israel will receive a temporary permit for a period of three months, and if the situation in Ukraine does not improve at the end of that time, the individual will be allowed to work in Israel, similar to the status of Ukrainians already in Israel.

"Any Ukrainian citizen wishing to come to Israel will be able to submit an online application on the Foreign Ministry website and as long as the accommodation quota is not filled, in the absence of any other impediment, they will be able to come to Israel temporarily," she said.

"At the same time, Israeli citizens will be able to apply to invite Ukrainian citizens, up to one nuclear family per applicant, and these will receive as much priority as possible. This will also make it possible to better accommodate those who come to Israel.

"Therefore, from now on, any Ukrainian citizen who wants to board a plane will have to present the permit he received from the Foreign Ministry. Everything is of course online and can be done within 24 hours."

Earlier, following Shaked's presentation of her plan, Shai harshly criticized her, saying that the government should intervene and not allow Shaked to hold the sole authority on the matter.

"I do not accept the State of Israel's position, which limits the number of refugees entering it on the basis of religion," he said.

"There do not need to be quotas because they will not come to Israel," he claimed. "The countries accepting refugees accept them. Let them come in, they will be here for some time and they'll go back to Ukraine."

He added: "The Foreign Ministry is working very nicely around the clock and has evacuated most of the Israelis who wanted to leave, and now they are taking care of the Jews who will remain in Ukraine. When it is all over - we will need to help them as well."