Several leading student groups at Hebrew University on Tuesday filed a complaint to the university administration, after learning that the university's International Human Rights Clinic wrote and helped submit an anti-Israel report to the United Nations (UN).

On Monday, the Hebrew-language Israel National News - Arutz Sheva reported that Hebrew University's International Human Rights Clinic together with "Parents Against Child Detention" submitted a report in February to the United Nations Human Rights Committee, accusing Israel of violating international law by unlawfully detaining and torturing "Palestinian" children.

According to a Facebook post uploaded by "Parents Against Child Detention," the report describes "the harsh reality of Israel's arrests on Palestinian minors in the West Bank and in eastern Jerusalem."

The report, which was written by the Hebrew University's clinic director, Adv. Dana Yaffe, together with students from the clinic, also suggested "a number of concrete recommendations to be implemented that can be demanded of Israel."

In response to the report, the Hebrew University branch of Im Tirtzu, together with the student groups of the Likud, Yisrael Beytenu, and Religious Zionism parties, sent a joint letter to the university administration blasting the report.

"Israel's security forces are doing their jobs in the most moral way to preserve human life and the dignity of the residents," the student groups wrote.

"It is inconceivable that a university-run clinic is delegitimizing the State of Israel, harming its sovereignty, and harming its ability to combat terrorism."

The students concluded: "We expect Hebrew University to reject the clinic's report and to immediately put an end to such activities that include cooperation with radical organizations seeking to undermine the State of Israel."

Im Tirtzu's National Activist Coordinator Shai Rosengarten said that it is "inexcusable for a clinic in a publicly-funded university to be using taxpayer money to delegitimize Israel and harm its ability to defend itself from terrorism."

Hebrew University said in response: "The International Human Rights Clinic in Hebrew University is involved in protecting the rights of all human beings and children in particular, regardless of religion, race, gender, or nationality, belonging to all sectors of the population in Israel."