A teenage Arab girl was shot to death Tuesday night as she studied in her bedroom at home.

Reza'an Abbas, 17, a resident of the Arab town of Kafr Kanna in the Lower Galilee, was evacuated in critical condition to the Holy Family Hospital in Nazareth. Despite paramedics' attempts to resuscitate her during the journey to the hospital, the hospital was forced to declare her death.

She is the 15th victim of violence in the Arab sector since the start of 2022. Last year, Arab violence left over 100 Arabs dead.

According to Israel Police, shots were fired at a number of homes in Kafr Kanna. Abbas was wounded in her bedroom. Israel Police forces called to the scene of the incident gathered evidence and are conducting widescale searches to locate and identify the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Kafr Kanna local council declared a general strike and announced that schools will not open on Wednesday, as a sign of mourning and in protest of the violence in the town.

On Monday night, a young man in his 20s was found buried in an open area in the central Arab city of Tayibe. The victim, whose body showed signs of violence, was initially reported to be in his 30s. A family member in his 30s, also a resident of Tayibe, turned himself in to the police and was arrested on suspicion of cruelly beating the victim and then burying his body and covering it with steel sheets.