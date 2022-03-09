As talks in Vienna on reviving the nuclear deal with Iran enter the final stretch, former US Vice President Mike Pence warned that if Republicans were to retake the White House, the US will once again withdraw from it.

Speaking exclusively with Israel Hayom, Pence said that in light of the Republicans' rising political prospects, the deal will be short-lived and will see the US pull out of it just like President Donald Trump did several years ago, which ultimately led to its collapse.

"I believe that the Republican Party will win control of the House and Senate in 2022 and I believe we'll win back America and the White House in 2024," Pence said. "And anyone at the negotiating table should understand that come 2025, I believe we will have a Republican president, a Republican administration. And if the JCPOA [the Iran deal] finds a way to be resurrected, we will be a part and a voice of a chorus of Americans with that new administration coming into office to end the JCPOA just as quickly as we ended it under the Trump-Pence administration."

Pence, who is visiting Israel this week in order to receive an honorary doctorate from Ariel University, met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday.

According to Pence, "During our administration it wasn't just that we got out of the JCPOA, it was that we isolated Iran like never before, we challenged their malign activities. We not only took down ISIS [the Islamic State] and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but it was our administration that took down Qassem Soleimani."

He then added, "We made it clear to Iran and all of their affiliate organizations and terrorist groups across the region that the day of them sowing violence across the wider Arab world was over."

Pence's full interview with Israel Hayom will appear on Friday. Some excerpts from the interview were also published Monday.