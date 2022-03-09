As the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches its fourth week, the United Nations reports that over two million refugees have fled the country, with more than a million additional internally displaced refugees who have been forced to flee their homes.

Israel National News spoke with Anna Russkevych, a resident of Ukraine who says that civilians caught in the middle of the war fear losing their homes, as well as coming under Russian occupation.

“I am with my [elderly] parents, they need my help, especially now,” Russkevych said.

“There are only air raids now, a few times per day, we have to spend much time in shelters.”

The war, Russkevych continued, has unified Ukrainians, but lamented that without outside help, her country was unlikely to win the war.

“There are many volunteer centers, there are hospitals. All of our people are united now for the defense of our country. We believe in Ukraine, we believe in our people.”

“I am afraid of people dying. It is the most terrible thing I could imagine. Personally, I am afraid to lose our flat, to become homeless and of course I am afraid to be under occupation.”

Russkevych noted that friends of hers to the east had come under Russian occupation.

“Their conditions in life are terrible.”

“We are very grateful to people in many countries, especially in Israel. Israel and the Ukraine have a strong connection. We have a lot of friends in your country.”

“Any support – even kinds words – are very important for us now.”

“I know that Israel is helping us with some medical equipment, with some money. But at the same time, Ukraine is asking for sky shelter [Iron Dome air defense network].”

“Now we have to defend the whole world, and yes, we are brave, we are strong. But we are not big enough to win this war without additional measures.”