Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday spoke at the Moshav leadership conference taking place at the Daniel Hotel in the Dead Sea.

He began by commenting on the government's outline for the absorption of refugees from Ukraine and said, "We also have our commitment, as the Jewish people, to help refugees and absorb every Jew here. Every Jew in the world has a home. We are also active in the diplomatic front. I am happy that the Prime Minister went to Russia, met with Putin. I think that everything must be done to stop this war."

Gantz also spoke about the negotiations in Vienna between Iran and world powers. "Israel must prepare itself with the ability to act if necessary, in order to prevent Iran from being able to achieve nuclear weapons. Iran must not be allowed to reach a situation where it has an umbrella of deterrence that will increase its aggressive activity in the region. We have to do everything we can to defend ourselves."

On the reform in agriculture, Gantz said, "We do not act on behalf of an agricultural lobby. We are committed to the citizens of Israel, to the interests of the State of Israel, and to Israeli agriculture. And the interest of the State of Israel is that we will have advanced agriculture. Therefore we promote, together with the Minister of Agriculture and together with the Minister of Finance, a set of balances whose main purpose is to raise the outline of compensation, and increase the number of Israeli farmers in order to compete with the world market."

"As Minister of Defense, I will do everything I can to increase the number of workers who also come to work in agriculture from Judea and Samaria and Gaza, while finding the security solutions for their employment in accordance with our needs," he added.