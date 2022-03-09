Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal on Tuesday evening responded to reports that elements in Israel sent a scathing message to Ukraine following the criticism voiced by President Volodymyr Zelensky against Israel over that fact that Israel does not provide weapons to his country.

"The Israeli reprimand of the Ukrainians, if it did occur, is outrageous: A nation is fighting for its life, and we are commenting on its manners," Segal wrote on Twitter.

He added, "It is their full right to be angry with us, and it is our duty to shut up. In a parallel universe how would we react had we been fighting for our lives while they are making trips to Tehran and reprimanding us?"

Earlier on Tuesday, Kan 11 News reported that the Prime Minister's Office has in recent days sent messages to Zelensky demanding that he stop criticizing Israel for not being willing to provide him with military equipment.

Beyond the remarks made by Zelensky, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday criticized Israeli airline El Al, accusing it of making money at the expense of the victims of the war.

"While the world sanctions Russia for its barbaric atrocities in Ukraine, some prefer to make money soaked in Ukrainian blood. Here is El Al accepting payments in Russian banking system 'Mir' designed to evade sanctions. Immoral and a blow to Ukrainian-Israeli relations," tweeted Kuleba.

However, it later turned out that El Al had blocked the Mir system on February 28. On Tuesday, Kuleba apologized for his earlier comments.

"Indeed, the 'Mir' payment button remained on the [El Al] website, but the use of it was blocked. I am grateful to El Al for its important humanitarian operations and convey my apologies," he wrote.