Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday tweeted an apology for his Monday attack on an Israeli airline and the State of Israel, Israel Hayom reported.

On Monday, Kuleba tweeted, "While the world sanctions Russia for its barbaric atrocities in Ukraine, some prefer to make money soaked in Ukrainian blood. Here is El Al accepting payments in Russian banking system 'Mir' designed to evade sanctions. Immoral and a blow to Ukrainian-Israeli relations."

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Kuleba wrote, "Indeed, the 'Mir' payment button remained on the [El Al] website, but the use of it was blocked. I am grateful to El Al for its important humanitarian operations and convey my apologies."

Kuleba was responding to El Al's tweet, explaining that, "El Al blocked the use of Mir as of February 28, 2022. We are sorry that a simple check was not made with us before the misleading tweet, as the facts are entirely different."

"With the closure of Ukrainian airspace, EL AL flew hundreds of tons of humanitarian and medical equipment for Ukraine, and evacuated orphans and refugees to bring them to safety in Israel."