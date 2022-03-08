Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is advancing plans to offer a series of economic benefits to the Palestinian Authority.

Ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Gantz has drawn up plans, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s support, to put together a package of economic concessions to the Palestinian Authority

As part of his plans, Gantz’s chief of staff, Mayan Yisraeli, traveled to Ramallah Monday to meet with Hussein Al-Sheikh, the chief of the Palestinian Authority’s General Authority of Civil Affairs.

The IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghassan Alian, also took part in Monday’s meeting in Ramallah.

The right-wing Otzma Yehudit party, a member of the Religious Zionist Party faction in the Opposition, decried the plans, saying they were further proof the government has ‘caved’ to terrorism.

“The message being sent by Defense Minister Gantz to the Palestinians is a total surrender – ‘you can carry out terror attacks and we will hand out rewards’.”

“Only just yesterday two terrorist attacks were carried out, and instead of demolishing the homes of the terrorists and taking strong actions against terror, we’re embracing them and giving them rewards. This is a weak government that has caved to terror, and we will do everything we can to topple it as soon as possible.”