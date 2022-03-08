Israel Police on Monday night arrested a resident of the central Arab city of Tayibe, on suspicion of murdering another resident of the city, Israel Hayom reported.

The arrest followed the discovery of a body buried in an open area on the outskirts of the city.

The police unit for fighting crime in the Sharon region opened an investigation Monday night, upon receiving a report from the victim's family that he was missing. Officers from the Tayibe police station conducted a number of operational activities which led to the location of the victim's body, alongside the arrest of the suspect, who is in his 30s.

Forensic investigators arriving collected evidence from the scene and gathered testimonies, and the police intend to bring the suspect to court on Wednesday for an extension of his arrest, in accordance with the needs and findings of the investigation.

According to the Abraham Initiatives organization, last year alone incidents of Arab violence and crime left over 100 Arabs dead.