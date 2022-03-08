The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday it has received reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, but there was no "radiological consequence", AFP reported.

The Vienna-based UN body said Ukrainian authorities reported an attack took place on Sunday, adding that no increase in radiation levels had been reported at the site.

Because the site's "inventory of radioactive material is very low" and kept at a "subcritical" state, the IAEA said "the damage reported to it would not have had any radiological consequence."

The facility is part of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, a research institute that produces radioactive material for medical and industrial applications.

The IAEA said this was just the latest instance of a nuclear facility becoming caught up in Russia's war on Ukraine.

"We have already had several episodes compromising safety at Ukraine's nuclear sites," said IAEA director general Rafael Grossi.

On Sunday, the IAEA expressed "deep concern" over reports that communication from Europe's largest nuclear power plant seized by Russia in Ukraine has been disrupted.

Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility early Friday morning after it was hit by artillery fire and set ablaze.

The IAEA said in a statement on Sunday that Ukraine informed it that the plant management is now under orders from the commander of the Russian forces.

The IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors last week held an emergency meeting over the war in Ukraine and the threat to nuclear waste facilities in the country.

Russian forces had previously seized the spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear accident at a now-defunct power plant.

The takeover prompted condemnation from the United States, after “credible” reports were received that Russian soldiers are holding staff of Chernobyl hostage.