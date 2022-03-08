Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday released a new video from his office in Kyiv, in which he vowed to stay in the Ukrainian capital despite the Russian invasion.

"Now I will say one thing: I stay here. I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I’m not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this Patriotic War of ours," Zelensky said in the video, according to The Hill.

The President added that although every day was a struggle with the war heading into its 12th day, victory against the Russian forces would "definitely be achieved."

"You know, we used to say: Monday is a hard day. There is a war in the country. So every day is Monday. And now we are used to the fact that every day and every night are like that," he said.

Zelensky commended Ukrainians who have defended themselves so far, noting many cities currently lack weapons to protect themselves.

He specifically pointed to a "powerful manifestation of Ukrainianness" that has grown in the country's southern region, which Zelensky said was a "nightmare" for Russia.

Zelensky also touched on the latest round of negotiations with Russia that took place in Belarus on Monday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that progress had been made in negotiating the setup of humanitarian corridors for civilians seeking to escape the conflict.

"So we will talk. We will insist on negotiations until we find a way to tell our people: This is how we will come to peace. Exactly to peace," said Zelensky.

On Sunday, Zelensky declared that Ukrainians will not forgive Russia after civilians fleeing violence were killed in Russian shelling.

“Today is Forgiveness Sunday. But we cannot forgive the hundreds upon hundreds of victims. Nor the thousands upon thousands who have suffered," Zelensky said in a video posted to his Telegram account, according to Axios.

"God will not forgive. Not today. Not tomorrow. Never," he stated.

"Today, a family of four, parents and two children, were killed in Irpin as they were trying to leave the city," Zelensky added. "We will not forgive. We will not forget."