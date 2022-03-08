One teen was killed and two were wounded and hospitalized after a shooting outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school on Monday, police said, according to CNN.

The shooting took place at East High School and the victims included two boys and one girl, according to fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass. They attended the school, Douglass said.

The gunfire appears to have come from a passing vehicle, police said.

Police started getting calls around 2:48 p.m. local time about the shooting, said police Sgt. Paul Parizek. A news release from Des Moines police said officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the school and multiple injuries.

Upon arrival, police found the three students with gunshot injuries. All were taken to area hospitals.

Police have detained potential suspects, Parizek said. No charges have been filed at this time, the release said.

The school went under lockdown, but students were later dismissed, according to a statement on Twitter from Des Moines Public Schools.