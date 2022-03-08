In a meeting held on Sunday between MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu) and Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin, it was decided on a joint initiative of establishing a special call center in MDA to assist refugees who came to Israel from the war zones in Ukraine.

The call center will operate from the MDA national dispatch center in Kiryat Ono and will provide over the phone answers in the Russian and Ukrainian languages for all the needs of the refugees, together with the umbrella organization, the International Red Cross.

The call center will provide assistance in a variety of needs including medical needs, bureaucracy, coordination with professionals and more. It will operate between the hours of 08:00-21:00 seven days a week by dialing *5160.

MK Alex Kushnir said, "I congratulate MDA and Director General Eli Bin on their steadfast mobilization to help all the refugees who came to Israel from Ukraine. Opening a hotline that will be available in the Russian language is a critical and an important step, for accessing the information in the fastest and best way. I look forward to continued cooperation on any humanitarian issue that arises, especially in light of the events we are experiencing today."

MDA Director General Eli Bin said, "Magen David Adom, as the Israeli Red Cross Association, opened a call center this evening to help the thousands of refugees who came to Israel from Ukraine. I thank MK Alex Kushnir for his support and willingness to assist in all the matters required and in future cooperation in other planned projects."