Two Border Police officers were lightly injured in a ramming attack in the Palestinian Arab village of Silat al-Harithiya in Samaria on Monday evening.

During an operation by Border Police and IDF forces in the village, the fighters identified a vehicle accelerating towards them. The vehicle soon after collided with the forces' protected vehicle.

As a result of the collision, two Border Police fighters were injured and evacuated for medical treatment at their base. The protected vehicle was damaged.

The terrorist was arrested and taken for questioning.

Earlier on Monday, two policemen were moderately wounded in a stabbing attack near the Lions’ Gate ate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided the victims with initial treatment and evacuated them to hospital. The terrorist was neutralized.

A similar attack was carried out at the same location early Sunday morning. In that attack as well, two police officers were stabbed.