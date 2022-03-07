Two Iranians from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force have been planning to assassinate former Trump national security advisor John Bolton and other American officials, a Department of Justice (DOJ) official told the Washington Examiner.

The DOJ has strong evidence that the Iranians were plotting the murders but reportedly the Biden administration is refusing to issue indictments against the men, worried that such a public announcement could ruin the Vienna nuclear talks with Iran at a sensitive time when they are close to the finish line.

The DOJ official said that evidence of a conspiracy to assassinate Bolton is so serious that public indictments needs to be immediately issued.

The plot appears to involve Revolutionary Guards spying and a campaign to hire an American-based assassin inside the U.S.

The intelligence community discovered the plan while it was in its early stages and was so worried that it gave Bolton full-time Secret Service protection, either in late 2021 or early in 2022. Bolton currently still has Secret Service guards.

The plot was foiled by FBI assets who also helped to protect Bolton. It is likely the reason for current National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s January 9 strongly worded statement to Iran that the U.S. would protect government officials "serving the United States now and those who formerly served."

Threats by Iran against other former Trump administration officials have also been made and continue to be of concern, including against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others who worked on the Iran file.

In December 2020, Pomeo’s Diplomatic Security Service detail was left in place past his tenure because of threats from Iran. He is still under protection.