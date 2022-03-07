White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Western powers are "getting closer" to signing a nuclear deal with Iran in the negotiations in Vienna, but stressed that there are still important points of contention before a deal can be reached.

"The most important reason why we are focused and have been focused on having these discussions and our P5+1 partners is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. That is why we are in in these negotiations. We are getting closer. There are still important components to work through," Psaki said.

The press secretary admitted that the US has been in talks with Iran over the potential for Islamic Republic to increase its oil production in light of shortages and price hikes caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but stressed that "the most important reason is prevent them from acquiring a nuclear weapon."

Russia's chief negotiator in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran said on Friday that he thought a deal was possible in the middle of this week.

"As far as I know, the Iranians are not ready for direct talks (with the United States)," Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters, according to Reuters.

"We will have a deal maybe in the middle of next week. We are talking about the last efforts before crossing the finish line," he added.

Meanwhile, the chief British envoy to the nuclear talks said the talks are close to reaching an agreement.

"We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update Ministers on state of play. Ready to return soon," Stephanie Al-Qaq said on Twitter, referring to the chief British, French and German diplomats involved in the talks.