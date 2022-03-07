An elderly Jewish man in Brooklyn, New York was assaulted during a robbery while he was waiting for a ride to take him to synagogue on Monday morning, according to Flatbush Scoop.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. the victim was assaulted in the East 14th Street and Avenue J area of Flatbush.

Flatbush Shomrim attended to the victim at the Avenue M and East 18th Street synagogue where he was brought after he was assaulted. Hatzolah and the NYPD were also at the scene.

According to the report, the man received repeated blows to his face and head with a metal pole. He was also robbed of his money.

Flatbush Hatzolah transported him to a local hospital where he was treated for facial injuries.

So far there is no evidence that the assault had an antisemitic motive but Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD are looking for security camera footage.