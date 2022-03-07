Canada has announced the imposition of additional sanctions on 10 Russian oligarchs and officials, after last week pushing to implement a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine from Russian military forces which it has accused of using cluster munition.

On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to the United Kingdom, and met in London with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte today for a trilateral meeting about the situation in Ukraine.

The meetings in the UK will focus on a coordinated response to Russia’s invasion, CPAC reported.

“Since day one, we’ve been coordinating our response to Russia’s illegal invasion with our allies and partners,” Trudeau said on Twitter.

The Canadian leader will be in Europe from March 6 to 11 meeting with world leaders. His summits with European leaders will focus on a global response to Ukraine.

Trudeau is expected in the next few days to meet with leaders in Berlin, Warsaw and Riga, Latvia, the Canadian Press reported.

The prime minister’s itinerary will include a summit with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and also a visit to a Latvian military base that houses Canadian soldiers as part of NATO’s mission to strengthen eastern European partners against Russia.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly also travelled to the EU this week to meet with NATO and European Commission officials about sanctions by Western nations against Russia and Russian oligarchs.