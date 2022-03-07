Two policemen were moderately wounded in a stabbing attack near the Lion's Gate ate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics and medics provided initial treatment to the wounded at the scene,

The terrorist was neutralized and apparently eliminated.

The police said, "A terrorist recently arrived at the Lion's Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem armed with a knife and stabbed two policemen. In response, the police returned fire at him and he was neutralized. Medical officials are now treating the wounded. Following the incident, access routes were blocked."

MDA EMT Baruch Wiseman stated: "Upon arriving to the Lion's Gate, police officers were already providing medical treatment to two males in their 20's suffering from stab wounds. We took them to the Kotel area, provided medical treatment, bringing the bleeding under control. MDA MICUs evacuated them to the hospitals in stable condition."

A similar attack was carried out at the same location early Sunday morning. In that attack as well, two police officers were stabbed.