The IDF published new documentation Monday of the three armed Iranian drones which were destroyed while attempting to breach Israeli airspace last year.

In March 2021, the IDF’s F-35i “Adir” carried out the first operational interception of two Iranian UAVs flying toward Israeli territory. The UAVs were intercepted in regional airspace in coordination with neighboring countries before they could enter Israeli skies.

This incident joins the growing list of Iran’s UAV attacks against Israel: In February 2018, Iran launched a UAV from Syria. The UAV was intercepted by an attack helicopter in the Beit She'an Valley. In May 2021, Iran launched a UAV from Iraq at Israel. The UAV was intercepted in the Beit She'an Valley area.

According to the IDF, the two drones that were intercepted last year were launched at the same time from a mobile rail launcher in Iran on March 15, directly towards Israel, carrying a cargo containing pistols. The military estimates that this was an Iranian attempt to test whether it was possible to open a smuggling route for the transfer of weapons to terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria or Gaza.

The UAVs which were used are capable of flying a distance of about 3,000 kilometers, at a low altitude of 200-400 meters and in a way that makes it difficult to locate and identify them with radar.

The UAVs were tracked by ground control units in cooperation with intelligence, planning officials and the operational control headquarters of the Israeli Air Force. The UAVs were intercepted at the optimal operational point.

In response to these incidents, the IDF conducted a series of strikes on Iranian UAV infrastructure. These operations aimed to diminish Iran’s UAV capabilities. The IDF continues its mission to protect Israeli civilians and combat threats to the State of Israel wherever they are found.

