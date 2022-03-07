Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar will submit a proposal to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation to withdraw the bill establishing term limits for the prime minister, which was passed in its second reading by the Knesset plenum last week, in accordance with Article 95 of the Knesset Regulations.

Sa'ar submitted the request in light of of the desire of the coalition to maintain the offsetting arrangement with the opposition as agreed for this session.

Under the proposal, the government will be able to temporarily withdraw the bill and bring it to a vote from where it was stopped directly for the third reading, within one to three weeks from the date of the Knesset recess in May.

At the same time, the coalition clarified to the opposition that as a result of the offsetting agreement will not include bills that require 61 votes in the Knesset.