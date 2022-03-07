Tel Aviv: Three MDA ambulances go up in flames

Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel on Sunday night noticed an ambulance burning in the parking lot near the MDA station on Yigal Alon Street in Tel Aviv, Israel Hayom reported.

A firefighting team arriving at the scene quickly succeeded in gaining control of the fire, but two other ambulances were damaged by the flames.

At the site, there was a smell of lighter fluid. A fire investigator was therefore called to the scene, to determine whether the fire was set intentionally.

Israel Police opened an investigation into the incident, collecting evidence from the security cameras in order to examine whether there was any suspicious activity near the ambulance.

In a statement, MDA said: "We fiercely condemn any type of violence against people or property, and we trust that Israel Police will quickly locate those responsible for setting fire to the ambulances, and will bring them to justice."