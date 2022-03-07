Jerusalem police arrested six Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem who are suspected of carrying out multiple stone-throwing attacks on Israeli cars in the capital.

No injuries were reported in the stone-throwing attacks, but a number of vehicles were damaged.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of a stone-throwing attack, and managed to locate and apprehend six suspects.

Several of the suspects are also believed to have hurled firebombs at Israeli security forces during an operation in eastern Jerusalem Sunday night.

Police are expected to request an extension on the suspects' arrest in court Monday.