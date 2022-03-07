Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai (Labor) left for Poland Monday morning and will meet with Israeli representatives in Poland and Ukraine, and with Jewish and Israeli organizations currently operating there.

Recently, the Diaspora Affairs Ministry approved the provision of financial assistance to the Jewish communities in Ukraine, numbering about 200,000 people.

This assistance is being used to purchase food, medicine, emergency security equipment, and to pay for transportation.

During his trip, Minister Shai will meet with representatives of organizations currently assisting refugees from Ukraine, including members of the Jewish community, such as the Jewish Agency, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Chabad, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and Nativ.

"Ministry of Diaspora Affairs staff have been in close contact with the Jewish communities around Ukraine and in neighboring countries over the last two weeks in order to ensure as broad assistance as possible," Shai said.

"I come here today to convey an unequivocal message; we are with you. From near and far, the people of Israel and the State of Israel support you and we all hope that this terrible war will swiftly come to an end."