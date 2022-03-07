Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Monday reiterated his call to the international community to put an end to Iranian aggression.

“Iranian aggression is currently conducted without a ‘nuclear canopy,’” Gantz said. “The world must mobilize to stop Iranian aggression.”

In a post on his social media platforms, Gantz detailed a series of Iranian activities that he exposed over the past year and said, “Today, we must reiterate the warning that Iranian aggression, whether it emanates from Iranian territory or through Iranian proxies - is a threat to global peace and to regional stability, as well as a threat to the State of Israel.”

“Over the past year, I have revealed the names of those behind the ‘Mercer Street’ attack – Commander of the IRGC’s Air Force, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Head of the IRGC’s UAV Command, Saeed Ara Jani. At a later date, I also revealed the base where Iran trains its proxies in ‘Kashan’. I also exposed the fact that missiles are launched from bases located in the Chabahar and Qeshem regions of Iran.

“In a discussion held with think tank leaders during my recent visit to Washington, I presented attempts to develop capabilities in bases located in western Iran, from where attacks could be conducted on Israel.

“Just about two weeks ago, at a meeting of the ‘Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations’ held in Jerusalem, I revealed that Iran exports advanced UAVs and weapons not only to its proxies in the Middle East, but also to countries in Central America, such as Venezuela.

“I also revealed this year that in 2018, Iran launched a UAV laden with TNT explosives from Syria, in what appeared to be an attempt to transfer ammunition to terror groups in Judea and Samaria.

“Yesterday, we revealed and highlighted just how much this trend was developing - Israel, in coordination with its partners in the region, intercepted an attempt to transfer UAVs carrying weapons from Iran to Gaza, using aircraft.”

Gantz emphasized, “The IDF and Israeli defense establishment will continue to act decisively in the face of Iranian aggression and terrorism. We will thwart any attempted attack and charge a painful price from Iran.”

“It is during this important time, when a nuclear agreement is being negotiated in Vienna, that we must remember: Today Iranian aggression is conducted without a ‘nuclear canopy.’ If Iran reaches a nuclear threshold, it will become even more dangerous to world peace. Now is the time for the world to mobilize to stop it. As I have said in the past, the State of Israel will take all the measures necessary to prevent Iran from becoming an existential threat.

“Whether or not an agreement will be signed, it will not be the end of the road for us – nor should it be for the countries of the region and the world, which must continue to act against Iranian aggression.

“The State of Israel and the defense establishment within it will take all the measures necessary – political, economic and if needed, also military, in order to defend our sovereignty and ensure the security of the citizens Israel.”